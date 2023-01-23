DC Baramulla finalises arrangements for Republic Day

Baramulla: In order to finalise the arrangements for Republic Day, 2023 celebrations, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Baramulla, Dr Syed Sehrish Asgar today chaired a meeting of concerned officers at the Meeting Hall of DC Office Complex, here.
The meeting discussed various issues with regard to peaceful celebration of Republic Day in the district.
It was given out in the meeting that the main function in the district will be held at District Police Lines Baramulla and similar functions will also be held in all sub divisions of the district.
During the meeting, It was informed that the Chief Guest will hoist National Flag at District Police Lines Baramulla and take salute of the march-past, which will be presented by the contingents of JKP, JKAP, CRPF, IRP, Fire and Emergency Services, NCC and School Children.