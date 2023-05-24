DC Baramulla presides over Block Diwas at Kanispora

The DC gave patient hearing to all the demands and grievances and assured that all issues shall be taken with the concerned authorities for their timely redressal.

While interacting with the public, the DC urged upon them to play an active part so that inclusive and public oriented projects and schemes are framed in larger public interest.

The DC also assured PRIs and others that the issues and demands that they have put forth and registered will be seriously looked into. Moreover, the DC also gave on spot directions for redressal of many issues.

During the programme, Dr Sehrish also inaugurated a Library for students in Panchayat Kanispora aimed at helping them in getting the requisite arrangements of books and other related material. Meanwhile during the programme, Dr Sehrish also deliberated on the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme being carried out across the district.