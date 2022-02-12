DC Baramulla reviews functioning of Revenue Department

During the meeting, the DC had a detailed review presented by ACR pertaining to various Tehsil Revenue matters including progress and deposition of Jamabandis, Girdawaries, progress on eviction of encroachment from State, Kahcharai, Common and forest land besides maintenance of Revenue Record for digitization.

The DC said that the updating of jamabandies is essential and pivotal in enabling the revenue records to be scanned and simultaneously digitized.