DC Budgam apprised about water supply, power infrastructure among other issues

Budgam: The Deputy commissioner (DC) Budgam , S F Hamid IAS , today visited the shrine of Syed AaliBalkhi R.A Pakherpora and took stock of facilities there. While paying his obeisance at the shrine, DC met members of local auqaf committee who raised various demands with the DC. The DC also met local delegations where in various issues including water supply, power infrastructure, road development, improvement in health and education sectors in the area were presented before him. He gave them patient hearing and assured that all genuine demands shall be addressed on priority.
Later on the DC visited SDH Pakherpora , and took review of facilities there at hospital. During visit, the DC inspected various wards including Gynae, Dental, OPD, General Wards, Lab, RNTCP and other sections.
The DC also took stock of availability of medicine and functioning of existing machinery at the health institution.
During inspection of wards and OPD, the DC interacted with various patients and attendants and enquired about patient care and facilities being provided to the general public.
Stressing on providing better health facilities to patients, the DC instructed concerned to ensure robust functioning of all facilities in all sections He said that USG and X- Ray machines have been approved and shall be installed at the SDH soon, under development of Pakherpora as an aspirational block. Stressing on the cleanliness and sanitation, the DC requested the public to become partners with the administration to ensure a Swachh block.
He also inspected Higher Secondary school pakherpora , He checked classrooms at Higher Secondary School Pakherpora and interacted with the available staff and HOD of the institution.
During the visit, the DC inspected the Filtration Plant Mono and directed for carrying out necessary restoration works. Among others, SDM Chadoora Prince Noor Hamid JKAS and other concerned officers and officials were also present on the occasion.