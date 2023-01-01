DC Budgam apprised about water supply, power infrastructure among other issues

Budgam: The Deputy commissioner (DC) Budgam , S F Hamid IAS , today visited the shrine of Syed AaliBalkhi R.A Pakherpora and took stock of facilities there. While paying his obeisance at the shrine, DC met members of local auqaf committee who raised various demands with the DC. The DC also met local delegations where in various issues including water supply, power infrastructure, road development, improvement in health and education sectors in the area were presented before him. He gave them patient hearing and assured that all genuine demands shall be addressed on priority.

Later on the DC visited SDH Pakherpora , and took review of facilities there at hospital. During visit, the DC inspected various wards including Gynae, Dental, OPD, General Wards, Lab, RNTCP and other sections.

The DC also took stock of availability of medicine and functioning of existing machinery at the health institution.