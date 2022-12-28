DC Budgam hands over cheques to fire victims of Chek- Surasyar

Budgam: The Deputy Commissioner Budgam, S F Hamid, ,today visited fire victims in remote village of Chek- Surasyar in Chadoora.
While expressing his sympathies with the fire hit victims, the DC assured them all possible support from the district administration.
He handed over relief cheques among the victims and instructed concerned for their proper rehabilitation and temporary shifting to some comfortable place.
He said all arrangements be made for the victims and proper assessment of damages including livestock be carried out for due compensation.
Meanwhile , DC urged people to ensure all fire safety measures are taken for safety and security of life and property.