DC Budgam holds public darbar

Budgam: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza today chaired a public darbar at High School Sogam in Chadoora block of the district.
On the occasion, the DC instructed concerned to ensure land identification for the construction of new High School building, filtration plant, playground and other facilities required to be put in place to cater to the demands of the local residents.
He also stressed on up-gradation of existing health and education related infrastructure, improvement in both electricity and water supply to the locals under different schemes.
The DC gave instructions for road connectivity development towards all adjoining village, macadamization, development of drainage system, culverts, road widening and removal of bottlenecks at all identified spots to ensure better road connectivity to locals.
He directed concerned to conduct a joint awareness cum grievance redressal camp at Sogam Panchayat Block where officers and field staff from Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Sheep Husbandry ensure on spot public service delivery and grievance redressal to the demands and issues of general public.