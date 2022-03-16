DC Budgam holds public darbar

Budgam: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza today chaired a public darbar at High School Sogam in Chadoora block of the district.

On the occasion, the DC instructed concerned to ensure land identification for the construction of new High School building, filtration plant, playground and other facilities required to be put in place to cater to the demands of the local residents.

He also stressed on up-gradation of existing health and education related infrastructure, improvement in both electricity and water supply to the locals under different schemes.