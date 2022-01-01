DC Budgam reviews arrangements for R-Day celebration

Budgam: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza today chaired a meeting of district officers and various security agencies to review the preparedness for ensuing Republic Day-2022 celebrations.
It was given out that the main function of the Day shall be held at Sports Stadium Budgam while similar functions will be held at sub-division and Tehsil levels also. The meeting was informed that contingents of JKP, CRPF, NCC, students of various government schools will participate in the march past parade.
Besides various cultural programmes will also be the part of celebrations and a felicitation ceremony would also be held. On the occasion, various committees like the hospitality committee, stage management committee, selection committee were formed for the smooth conduct of the celebrations.
Different departments viz, Education, PHE, R&B, DYSSO, Information, Health, Sports, Traffic, Motor Vehicles, Police, Floriculture, PDD, Municipality and Paramilitary Forces were directed to look after their respective assignments.
The decoration of the main venue ground, seating arrangements, uninterrupted power supply, drinking water/tanker service, barricading of venue, medical aid camp, availability of ambulance, deployment of fire tenders, transportation facilities, adequate and separate vehicle parking, refreshment, invitations, PAS system, brochures, cleanliness and sanitation measures were discussed threadbare in the meeting while as special emphasis was laid on march past parades cultural programmes, refreshments, transportation, mobile toilets and change room facilities for participating students.
Security agencies were instructed to ensure fool-proof security arrangements at all venues where functions in this regard will be held across the district.