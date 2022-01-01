DC Budgam reviews arrangements for R-Day celebration

Budgam: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza today chaired a meeting of district officers and various security agencies to review the preparedness for ensuing Republic Day-2022 celebrations.

It was given out that the main function of the Day shall be held at Sports Stadium Budgam while similar functions will be held at sub-division and Tehsil levels also. The meeting was informed that contingents of JKP, CRPF, NCC, students of various government schools will participate in the march past parade.