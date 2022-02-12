DC Budgam reviews preparations for youth engagement, outreach initiatives

Budgam: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza today reviewed the preparations for youth engagement and outreach initiatives to start at every Panchayat level from February- 17.

At the outset, the DC called for successful holding of programmes with active involvement of youth clubs across the district.

The meeting also discussed the programmes to be conducted by the concerned departments during the month-long programme. Mirza stressed on proper monitoring by concerned SDMs, Tehsildars, BDOs and other district officers to ensure proper conduct of youth engagement programmes and activities at all the venues.