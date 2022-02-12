DC Budgam reviews preparations for youth engagement, outreach initiatives

Budgam: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmed Mirza today reviewed the preparations for youth engagement and outreach initiatives to start at every Panchayat level from February- 17.
At the outset, the DC called for successful holding of programmes with active involvement of youth clubs across the district.
The meeting also discussed the programmes to be conducted by the concerned departments during the month-long programme. Mirza stressed on proper monitoring by concerned SDMs, Tehsildars, BDOs and other district officers to ensure proper conduct of youth engagement programmes and activities at all the venues.
He said that training programmes shall be conducted for youth clubs members so that they can impart the same to the people at Panchayat and block level. He emphasized on active and efficient youth involvement in employment generation programmes, mission youth initiatives and career counseling.
He also said that a series of youth related programmes and activities shall begin from February-17 and culminate on March-21, when more than 5k trees shall be planted across the district.
The DC said that the initiatives shall also include awareness on drug addiction, spot registration under Mission Youth, employment generation initiatives, special sessions regarding crimes against women and safeguards, development programmes, social auditing and sectoral employability potential assessment.
He said the programmes shall also include various other psycho, social counseling, socio economic development and employment generation initiatives.