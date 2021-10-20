DC Ganderbal listens issues of PRIs

Ganderbal: As part of the weekly Block Diwas initiative launched by the Government of J&K, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ganderbal, Krittika Jyotsna today conducted interaction programme with the PRI representatives of block Wakura at Conference Hall of Mini Secretariat, here.

During the interaction programme, BDC Chairperson Wakura, Sarpanchs and Panchs of block Wakura apprised the DC about various basic issues related to revenue, augmentation of water supply and electricity, repairing of defunct Bore-wells, improvement of roads, Sub-centre at Wakura village and other demands of public importance.