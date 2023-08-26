DC Kulgam felicitates JKAS qualifiers

Kulgam: In a momentous event that signifies the dedication and hard work put in by the brightest minds who got recently selected as JKAS officers, District Administration Kulgam today organised an interaction-cum-felicitation ceremony for these newly selected officers of Kulgam district at mini-secretariat Kulgam.

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam, Dr.Bilal Mohi-Ud-Din Bhat and other officers interacted with the selected candidates who shared their experience about qualifying the prestigious Civil Services examination.

The DC congratulated these JKAS selected candidates once again and expressed hope that their success would motivate others to aim high and achieve their goals.

The candidates who met the DC include Shajaad Farooq (Rank 12), Zeeshan Ilyas (Rank 14), Rahil Amin (Rank 17), Dr. Masroor Gayas (Rank 49), Arif Hussain Laway (50) and M Sufder Bhat (Rank 190).

Pertinent to mention that District Administration has put in place concerted efforts to create a conducive atmosphere to facilitate aspiring students to prepare for their exams and has already established a Civil Services Library at Kulgam.

Moreover under District Capex, four more libraries will come up at D.K.Marg, DIET Kulgam, Mohammad Pora and Tarigam so the aspiring candidates can get best facilities to prepare for civil services and other professional exams.