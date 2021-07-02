DC Kupwara asks people not to lower guard against Covid-19

Kupwara: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Imam Din today appealed to people to strengthen the guard against Covid-19 pandemic by following Covid appropriate behaviour and getting vaccinated.

The DC was briefing the media persons, here about the latest status of Covid containment measures in the district.

He, while expressing satisfaction over the drastic decline of Covid positive cases in the district, appealed to the general public not to lower the guard against the Covid-19 and continue following Covid appropriate behavior, besides, vaccinating themselves at nearest vaccination centres.

Giving details, the DC said that the positivity rate stands at 1.3 percent, Recovery Rate at 97 percent and there are 243 active positive cases in the district. Besides, the district has 122 cases under home isolation and 22 under Hospital isolation.