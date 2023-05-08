DC Kupwara directs officials to assess hailstorm losses

Kupwara: After hail storms wreaked havoc in several parts of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district over the last few days, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara Doifode Sagar Dattatray Monday directed all the Tehsildars, revenue officials and field functionaries to visit their respective areas and assess the losses occurred to agriculture and horticulture fields and other properties.

He directed the respective offices to furnish the report within three days for further process. The officers and officials concerned were directed to remain punctual at their respective postings.

The losses due to hailstorms have been reported from different areas of the district including Mawer, Trehgam, Kandi, and parts of Lolab.