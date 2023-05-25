DC Kupwara directs officials to take stock of hailstorm losses

Kupwara: After hail storms were experienced in several parts of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district over Thursday afternoon, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara Doifode Sagar Dattatray directed all the tehsildars, revenue officials and field functionaries to visit their respective areas and assess the losses occurred to agriculture and horticulture fields and other properties.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that he directed the respective offices to furnish the report within three days for further process.

The concerned were directed to remain punctual at their respective postings.