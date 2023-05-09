DC Kupwara flags off bus service to Tangdhar

On the occasion, the Deputy Commissioner said that the district administration was committed to providing better transport facilities to the people of the Kupwara district.

He said that the bus service to Tangdhar and Teetwal and other en-route areas will be highly beneficial for the general public and will facilitate the tourists.

“As the tourist footfall has increased in the district, transport services, road connectivity, homestay, and tourism infrastructure, and other related facilities are continuously being improved and upgraded by the district administration on priority to give a boost to the tourism activities in Kupwara district,” he said.

People of the “en route” areas have thanked the district administration for taking the initiative of starting bus service for them.