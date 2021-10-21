DC Kupwara issues weather advisory

Kupwara: In view of predictions by Metrological department for widespread moderate rain/snowfall during October 22 to 24 , the Deputy Commissioner Kupwara has asked the people of the district in general and the people residing in the areas like Keran, Karnah, Machill, Budnamal, Jumgund, Nowgam, Kumkadi and on the periphery of different Nallahs/rivers prone to floods, sloped areas of the district in particular to refrain from venturing in avalanche prone areas till the improvement of weather.