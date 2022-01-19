DC Kupwara issues weather advisory
Kupwara: In view of prediction by Meteorological Department for light rain and snowfall in plain areas and moderate snowfall over higher reaches during January 22 to 23, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Imam Din today issued an advisory.
The advisory is for the people of Kupwara district in general and those residing in the areas like Keran, Karnah, Machil, Budnamal, Jumgumd, Nowgam, Kumkadi and those living on the periphery of different Nallahs/rivers prone to floods, sloppy areas of the district in particular and advised them to refrain from venturing in avalanche prone areas till improvement of weather.
Further, the general public have been advised to avoid travelling to these areas without proper information on weather system and in case of accumulation of snow on roads.
The general public have been asked to contact District Administration Control Room on phone number 01955-253522 and Police Control Room(PCR) Kupwara on 01955-252451 and PCR Handwara on 01955-262295 for any information or help.
Meanwhile, all District and Sectoral Officers especially the officers and officials of Irrigation & FC, PHE, PDD, R&B, Mechanical and Revenue have been directed not to leave their respective Headquarters without permission from DC office and keep their men and machinery ready.