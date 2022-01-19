DC Kupwara issues weather advisory

Kupwara: In view of prediction by Meteorological Department for light rain and snowfall in plain areas and moderate snowfall over higher reaches during January 22 to 23, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kupwara, Imam Din today issued an advisory.

The advisory is for the people of Kupwara district in general and those residing in the areas like Keran, Karnah, Machil, Budnamal, Jumgumd, Nowgam, Kumkadi and those living on the periphery of different Nallahs/rivers prone to floods, sloppy areas of the district in particular and advised them to refrain from venturing in avalanche prone areas till improvement of weather.