DC Pulwama reviews flood prevention measures

Pulwama: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Pulwama, Dr Basharat Qayoom Sunday undertook an extensive tour of Flood prone areas of the district to assess the present situation of water level and situation around various low lying areas and adjoining areas of river Jehlum.

During visit to Samboora, Kakapora and other areas, the DC directed Irrigation and Flood Control to secure vulnerable spots through timely interventions wherever needed so that strengthening of embankments is ensured.

He stressed concerned departments to remain vigilant and prepared for any eventuality.

During the tour, DC interacted with locals and listened to their grievances. He assured them that their genuine demands will be redressed on priority. He also appealed to people not to panic and assured that the District Administration is all geared up and all the agencies are in readiness state. Later, the DDC also inspected the Sambora Lift Irrigation scheme Lethpora. He directed the officers and line departments to be ready for any type of eventuality and ensure speedy response from all sides.