DC Rajouri hands over appointment letter to daughter of Baramulla grenade attack victim

Rajouri: Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal today visited the residence of the Baramulla grenade attack victim Ranjit Singh and handed over an appointment letter to his daughter Shivani Kumari under SRO 43.
It is pertinent to mention here that four persons were injured when a militant slipped a hand grenade through the window hole of the wine shop in Dewan Bagh area of Baramulla town some days ago.
Earlier, on the death of Ranjit Singh, the DC Rajouri had met with the family of the victim and provided ex-gratia assistance of Rs 01 lakh to them. Moreover, the District Administration is in constant touch with the victim's family for any sort of assistance.