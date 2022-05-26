DC Rajouri hands over appointment letter to daughter of Baramulla grenade attack victim

Rajouri: Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal today visited the residence of the Baramulla grenade attack victim Ranjit Singh and handed over an appointment letter to his daughter Shivani Kumari under SRO 43.

It is pertinent to mention here that four persons were injured when a militant slipped a hand grenade through the window hole of the wine shop in Dewan Bagh area of Baramulla town some days ago.