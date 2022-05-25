DC Ramban seeks intervention of Div Com Jammu to address shortage of teachers

Ramban: Deputy Commissioner Ramban has sought intervention of Divisional Commissioner Jammu regarding acute shortage of teaching staff at all levels in district Ramban.
The Directorate of School Education Jammu has reportedly failed to overcome staff shortage crisis of lecturers, masters and teachers in all levels across the district.
In this connection District Development Commissioner Ramban, Mussrat Islam , invited attention of Divisional Commissioner Jammu , Ramesh Kumar vide communication no : DCR / PS - Camp / 1717 Dated : 23.05.2022 regarding acute shortage of teaching staff at all levels in District Ramban and has sought his intervention.
He requested immediate action to put the school education department on rails. “The figures are disturbing,” said the statement.