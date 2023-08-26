DC reviews progress under PMAY-U at Kulgam

Kulgam: To review the implementation and progress under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY)-Urban in the district, a meeting of the Officers of line departments was today held under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam Dr Bilal-Mohi-Ud-Din-Bhat at mini-secretariat here.

At the outset, the DC took a detailed appraisal of the implementation of PMAY-Urban scheme in all the Municipal Committees of the district.

With regard to the target achieved under Beneficiary Led Individual House Construction (BLC), the meeting was informed that a total of 1265 houses were sanctioned under PMAY-U out of which 348 cases were curtailed and now there are a total of 917 sanctioned houses out of which 391 houses stand completed and 428 houses are under construction whereas 98 are non-starters.

District Coordinator PMAY-U Kulgam, informed the chair that against the curtailed cases, 127 new cases were proposed for approval to the State Level Monitoring Committee.

The chair was also informed that 90 beneficiaries were provided advance mobilization.