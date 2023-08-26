DC reviews progress under PMAY-U at Kulgam

Kulgam: To review the implementation and progress under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY)-Urban in the district, a meeting of the Officers of line departments was today held under the chairmanship of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kulgam Dr Bilal-Mohi-Ud-Din-Bhat at mini-secretariat here.
At the outset, the DC took a detailed appraisal of the implementation of PMAY-Urban scheme in all the Municipal Committees of the district.
With regard to the target achieved under Beneficiary Led Individual House Construction (BLC), the meeting was informed that a total of 1265 houses were sanctioned under PMAY-U out of which 348 cases were curtailed and now there are a total of 917 sanctioned houses out of which 391 houses stand completed and 428 houses are under construction whereas 98 are non-starters.
District Coordinator PMAY-U Kulgam, informed the chair that against the curtailed cases, 127 new cases were proposed for approval to the State Level Monitoring Committee.
The chair was also informed that 90 beneficiaries were provided advance mobilization.
During the meeting, the concerned apprised about the release of instalments to the verified beneficiaries and expenditures made so far under the scheme.
It was also informed that an amount of Rs 9.55 crore has been disbursed till date in the accounts of 853 beneficiaries after following due procedure and multilevel verification.
The DC directed the concerned Officers to ensure that the scheme guidelines are followed in letter and spirit so that all genuine eligible beneficiaries are covered under the PMAY-U scheme in the district.
He impressed upon the field functionaries to follow the robust mechanism already put in place to ensure immediate verification and processing of cases at each stage of construction and consequent disbursement of payments to the verified beneficiaries under the scheme.
Dr Bilal also instructed the concerned to ensure completion of 179 houses within the stipulated time which are already at the Slab level.
Joint Director Planning, Zahid Sajad; Tehsildars of Kulgam, Yaripora, Frisal and Devsar, EOs, DSEO, District Coordinator PMAY (U) and other concerned officers attended the meeting.