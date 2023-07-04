DC Srinagar chairs Sanction Committee Meeting on Road Accident Victim Fund

Srinagar: In order to discuss the cases proposed for providing ex-gratia relief under the Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident Victim Fund, a meeting of Sanction Committee was held under the Chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner(DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad here.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Syed Shabir Ahmad, Regional Transport Officer, Syed Shahnawaz Bukhari. Chief Medical Officer, Dr Jameel Ahmad, Deputy SP Traffic, Khushwant Singh, Accounts Officer, DC Office, Tariq Ahmad and other concerned were present in the meeting.

At the outset, the Deputy Commissioner discussed threadbare each case put forth before the Committee and sanctioned the ex-gratia relief under the Jammu and Kashmir Road Accident Victim Fund in favour of the next of kins of the persons killed or injured in road accidents in Srinagar District.

The DC also asked the concerned members of the Committee to process all such cases related to road accidents on priority basis to ensure immediate relief is provided to the families of the victims.