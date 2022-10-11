DC Srinagar inspects ongoing works along Ali Jan Road

Srinagar: In order to inspect the pace and progress of various ongoing developmental projects undertaken in City, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad on Tuesday visited various areas in Eidgah Tehsil and took stock of the progress of works on 60 MLD In-fall Pumping Station at Ali Jan Road and 800-metre-long drain and footpath along Ali Masjid-Syedpora Road Axis.

While inspecting the progress and pace of work being executed on 60 MLD In-fall Pumping Station being carried out at Eidgah-Ali Jan Road by NBCC under Comprehensive Sewerage in Zone 3rd of Greater Srinagar, the DC expressed his displeasure over slow pace of work on the project.