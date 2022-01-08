DC Srinagar oversees snow clearance, power restoration in city

Srinagar: In wake of overnight snowfall in the district, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar Muhammad Aijaz Asad Saturday toured various areas of the Srinagar city to inspect the snow-clearance operation and took a first-hand assessment of other arrangements put in place to deal with challenges from the prevailing weather situation in the district.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the DC visited various areas of the city including Dalgate, Rajbagh, Lal Ded, Magarmal Bagh, Jehangir Chowk, Batamaloo, and Bemina.