DC Srinagar oversees snow clearance, power restoration in city

Srinagar: In wake of overnight snowfall in the district, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar Muhammad Aijaz Asad Saturday toured various areas of the Srinagar city to inspect the snow-clearance operation and took a first-hand assessment of other arrangements put in place to deal with challenges from the prevailing weather situation in the district.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the DC visited various areas of the city including Dalgate, Rajbagh, Lal Ded, Magarmal Bagh, Jehangir Chowk, Batamaloo, and Bemina.
The spokesman said that he was informed that snow from most of the main roads had been cleared by the Mechanical Engineering Department and about 70 percent of inner link roads had been cleared while Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) was on job to clear the lanes and by-lanes for the convenience of the pedestrians.
He said that the DC also visited 132 KV Grid Station Bemina to take stock of the power scenario.
The spokesman said that the DC was informed that power was being supplied to most of the city parts as per the notified schedule, besides men and machinery were on job to restore the faulty feeders catering parts of the city.
He said that the DC directed the concerned department to carry out the restoration measures at a fast pace to restore supply within two hours.
The spokesman said that the DC also directed the officers of SMC, Fire and Emergency Department, and UEED to ensure dewatering of all water-logged areas at the earliest.
He said that the DC also directed them to ensure snow clearance from all interior roads of the district.
The spokesman said that the DC stressed close coordination between the line departments besides ensuring all control rooms established were functional round-the-clock for the convenience of the people.