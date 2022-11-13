DC Srinagar terms mushroom cultivation wisest pursuit to enhance farmers’ income

BALHAMA MUSHROOM VILLAGE

The department in current financial year has established mushroom village at Balhama, Khonmoh under PMKKKY funded by District Administration Srinagar and 64 beneficiaries have been covered under the scheme with an expected production of 128 quintals.

In the year 2021-22, the department provided financial assistance to about two dozen households under SCA to TSP and established cluster model village at Faqir Gujri, Dara and Mulnar for promoting vertical mushroom cultivation.

The mushroom units under different schemes are being established to provide dignified livelihood to the people living in different areas of the district and the department is committed in devising a composite strategy for the development and promotion of the mushroom sector to ensure their long term sustainable livelihood as mushroom production has a huge potential to improve the socio economic status of small and marginal farmers.

The department is encouraging growers to take advantage of the better market linkage and mushroom growers of the district will be linked to Srinagar Vegetable Producer Company, a FPO in near future.