DDC Anantnag apprised about youth related issues

Anantnag: Advocate Mir Imaad today called on District Development Commissioner (DDC) Anantnag, Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid to discuss various youth related issues including drug de-addiction and youth engagement in District Anantnag.

In a memorandum submitted to the DDC, Imaad underscored the importance of eradicating drug abuse and directing the energy of youth towards positive activities such as skill development, entrepreneurship, sports and education.

The public outreach efforts and grievance redressal of the District Administration have been instrumental in addressing local issues and the response of the Deputy Commissioner Anantnag towards constructive engagement of youth has given hope to the young for their empowerment, said Mir Imaad.