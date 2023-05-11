DDC Anantnag apprised about youth related issues

Anantnag: Advocate Mir Imaad today called on District Development Commissioner (DDC) Anantnag, Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid to discuss various youth related issues including drug de-addiction and youth engagement in District Anantnag.
In a memorandum submitted to the DDC, Imaad underscored the importance of eradicating drug abuse and directing the energy of youth towards positive activities such as skill development, entrepreneurship, sports and education.
The public outreach efforts and grievance redressal of the District Administration have been instrumental in addressing local issues and the response of the Deputy Commissioner Anantnag towards constructive engagement of youth has given hope to the young for their empowerment, said Mir Imaad.
“There is tremendous enthusiasm among the young people and we are hopeful that given the enormous talent in the district, more opportunities will be created by the Administration," he added.
Imaad emphasised on the significance of government support in providing educational opportunities, promoting sports development, and other youth-oriented activities to help create a sense of belonging and purpose among the young, ensuring a prosperous future for the youth of Anantnag District.