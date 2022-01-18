DDC Anantnag reviews status of Jal Jeevan Mission in district

Srinagar: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, Dr Piyush Singla today reviewed the performance and functioning of Jal Shakti departments virtually, here. At the outset, the meeting reviewed the status of projects being executed and the expenditures made under various schemes and address any hindrances in implementation of the schemes.

The DC outlined that supply of water is one of the basic functions of the government. He said that under progress Jal Jeevan mission aims to provide tap water to all households and as such is one of the most important developmental interventions ever taken up.