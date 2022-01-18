DDC Anantnag reviews status of Jal Jeevan Mission in district

Srinagar: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Anantnag, Dr Piyush Singla today reviewed the performance and functioning of Jal Shakti departments virtually, here. At the outset, the meeting reviewed the status of projects being executed and the expenditures made under various schemes and address any hindrances in implementation of the schemes.
The DC outlined that supply of water is one of the basic functions of the government. He said that under progress Jal Jeevan mission aims to provide tap water to all households and as such is one of the most important developmental interventions ever taken up.
Addressing the participants, he emphasized that every effort has to be made to ensure that the goal of tap water to all households must be achieved as per the projected timeline.
S.E Jal Shakti informed the chair that Jal Shakti department Anantnag is executing projects under 5 main schemes viz. CAPEX, JJM, B2V, NABARD and Regular component across two divisions Bijbehara and Qazigund. He said that a total of 181 works have been approved and 161 works have been taken up for execution. While a total of 30 works have already been completed, most of the works stand allotted and are under execution. He said that some works have not been taken up as the procurement from M&S has been delayed.
He informed the chair that under District CAPEX, 54 projects are presently under execution and Rs 1 crore has already been disbursed. He said that while 6 works have been completed in Bijbehara division, 5 works are nearing completion in Qazigund division.