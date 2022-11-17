DDC asks telecom companies to improve connectivity

Rajouri: District Development Commissioner Rajouri, Vikas Kundal today chaired a meeting with the officers and representatives of telecom companies to review the telecom services being provided in the district.

The DC said that there was a dire need to improve the connectivity in the border areas of the district to mitigate the sufferings of the public as poor connectivity has become an impediment in the way of progress in these areas.

The DDC directed the telecom service providers to make the best use of existing infrastructure and create additional infrastructure in the district to improve connectivity. He further asked them to provide quality telecommunication services to the public.

He also instructed the concerned officers to submit the list of shadow zones within the shortest possible time so that necessary steps can be taken to provide better connectivity to all such areas of the district.

The DDC also directed the telecom operators to resolve all the administrative and technical inter-organisational issues and ensure that the shadow areas have services at par with other areas of the UT.

Officers who attended the meeting included ADC Rajouri, Sachin Dev Singh; CPO, Mohammad Khurshid; Tehsildars and representatives of telecom companies.