DDC Baramulla chairperson calls on LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar: District Development Council (DDC) Chairperson, Baramulla, Safina Baig called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan on Saturday.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that Baig apprised the LG about various important issues pertaining to the development of her district and welfare of its people.

She also put forth the demand of granting ST status to Pahari-speaking people, besides raising the salary of MGNREGA staff employed under the rural employment guarantee scheme.

The LG while listening to the demands put forth by the DDC chairperson assured her of redress of genuine demands on merit.

He urged her to continue her noble endeavours of furthering issues of public welfare and development of her district.