DDC Budgam holds public outreach prog

At the outset, the DDC handed over Keys and Sanction letters for One Tractor and two Motorized Vending Carts among three identified beneficiaries of Sub-Division Chadoora under CAPEX Budget at Town Hall Chadoora as per Scheme. For Tractor, a subsidy of Rs 2 lakh and for Vending Carts, a subsidy of Rs. 50,000/- each was provided as per norms of the Scheme.

The public outreach programme was held at Town Hall Chadoora where scores of delegations had assembled including Sarpanches, Panches, PRI workers and Traders Union.