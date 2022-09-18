DDC Chairperson Budgam calls on LG

Srinagar: Nazir Ahmad Khan, Chairperson, District Development Council, Budgam called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan here today.
The DDC Chairperson expressed gratitude on behalf of the people of his constituency for various development works and progressive initiatives being undertaken by the UT administration.
He also put forth various public demands which included construction of a road from Poonch to Tosamaidan via Khag, besides various other developmental demands related to augmentation of road, water, health and power infrastructure.
While interacting with the DDC Chairperson, the Lt Governor observed that the UT administration is continuously working towards equitable development of all regions as per the aspirations of people of the UT.
He assured him of the redressal of genuine issues and demands on merit.