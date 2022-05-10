DDC Chairperson Budgam calls on LG Sinha

During the meeting, the DDC Chairperson apprised the Lt Governor about the development scenario in his constituency.

He also submitted a memorandum of demands which included the construction of various roads, bridges over Nallah Sukhnag, augmentation of medical facilities at SDH Beerwah, new fair price shops and Anganwadi centres in different villages of Budgam, besides highlighting the issues pertaining to augmentation of power supply and promotion of religious tourism, among others.