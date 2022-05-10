DDC Chairperson Budgam calls on LG Sinha

Srinagar: Nazir Ahmad Khan, Chairperson, District Development Council, Budgam called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, at the Raj Bhavan here on Tuesday.
The DDC Chairperson expressed his gratitude to the Lt Governor for ushering in a new era of development in the UT, setting new records in project execution and ensuring the welfare of the people.
During the meeting, the DDC Chairperson apprised the Lt Governor about the development scenario in his constituency.
He also submitted a memorandum of demands which included the construction of various roads, bridges over Nallah Sukhnag, augmentation of medical facilities at SDH Beerwah, new fair price shops and Anganwadi centres in different villages of Budgam, besides highlighting the issues pertaining to augmentation of power supply and promotion of religious tourism, among others.
The Lt Governor gave a patient hearing to the issues and demands and assured the DDC Chairperson of taking up all genuine matters of public importance for their redressal on merit.
The Lt Governor urged the DDC Chairperson to continue his endeavors of public welfare and contribute actively in the developmental journey of the UT of Jammu Kashmir.