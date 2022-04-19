DDC Chairperson Gbl takes stock of developmental problems

Ganderbal: District Development Council Chairperson (DDC) Ganderbal, Nuzhat Ishfaq Tuesday visited several areas of the district to take stock of various issues and problems being faced by the people.
During her day-long tour, the DDC Chairperson visited Pati Shallabugh, Narayanbagh, Sheikhzoo, Dab, Batpora, Batwina, Guzhama and other areas.
During the visit, she interacted with the locals of these areas who put forth their demands and issues of public importance including augmentation of power supply, health facilities, water facility, drainage system, macadamization of roads and cleaning of Irrigation Canals etc.
At Pati Shallabugh people raised the issue of drinking water facility, Additional accommodations for school as the people and school going children of the area are facing lots of inconvenience.
At Sheikhzoo, the Chairperson handed-over two pumps for dewatering to the people of the area. The people of the said area heaved a sigh of relief.
At Dab, people demanded a transformer for the receiving station on which the Nuzhat Ishfaq said that she has taken up the matter with MD who has assured that it will be provided within one month.
Similarly, people of Batwina demanded additional accommodation for the hospital and raised the issue of dearth of staff. Batpora, Guzhama, Narayanbagh, Sheikhzoo and other areas demand opening of health sub centres. Besides, the people of these areas also demanded macadamization of roads.
After giving patient hearing to the public grievances, she gave on-the-spot directions to the concerned Officers and officials for the early redressal of the problems.