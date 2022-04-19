DDC Chairperson Gbl takes stock of developmental problems

During the visit, she interacted with the locals of these areas who put forth their demands and issues of public importance including augmentation of power supply, health facilities, water facility, drainage system, macadamization of roads and cleaning of Irrigation Canals etc.

At Pati Shallabugh people raised the issue of drinking water facility, Additional accommodations for school as the people and school going children of the area are facing lots of inconvenience.

At Sheikhzoo, the Chairperson handed-over two pumps for dewatering to the people of the area. The people of the said area heaved a sigh of relief.