DDC Chairperson, public delegation, J&K Students Association call on LG Sinha

Srinagar: Nuzhat Ishfaq, DDC Chairperson, Ganderbal on Saturday called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha here at Raj Bhawan.

Similarly, a public delegation led by Vijay Raina, Sarpanch Chowgam-A and BJP District Spokesperson, Kulgam also called on the Lt Governor and raised several public issues including permanent rehabilitation of families of village Gund Tankipora, Devsar affected during 2014 floods and creation of CD Block for Village Chowgam in Kulgam.

Later, Jammu & Kashmir Students Association headed by Nasir Khuehami submitted a memorandum of demands pertaining to the welfare of student community of J&K including establishment of National Law University; introduction of training course for teachers of Higher education.