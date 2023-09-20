DDC Kupwara reviews progress of RDD schemes

Kupwara: The District Development Commissioner (DDC) Kupwara, Ayushi Sudan today convened a meeting of concerned officers to review the progress made under various schemes of Rural Development Department (RDD).
At the outset, ACD Kupwara, Hilal Ahmad Mir gave a detailed PowerPoint presentation and briefed the DDC about the progress achieved by the RDD under various schemes including SBM-G and MGNREGA.
Speaking at the occasion, the DDC stressed upon all the officers to work with added dedication and coordination and ensure all the works assigned to them are completed within the stipulated timeframe.
Reviewing the progress under SBM-G, the DDC impressed upon all the officers to streamline the garbage disposal mechanism in all panchayats of the district to ensure clean and hygienic environment in villages. She directed them to ensure that the garbage collection process gets started across all 385 panchayats of the district within a week’s time.
The DDC also enquired from the concerned officers about the progress of ongoing Swachhta Pakhwada campaign and directed them to ensure proper IEC of the activities undertaken. She asked them for uploading of activities on the website on daily basis and directed ACD to closely monitor the same.
While reviewing PMAY-G, the DDC asked the concerned officers to certify that no beneficiary is constructing house on Kahcharaie or State Land except as per the procedure laid down by the Government.
The meeting was attended by JD Planning, ACD Kupwara, DIO, BDOs, AEEs and other concerned officers.