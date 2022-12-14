DDC member, BDCs hold sit-in protest in Boniyar

“We have demanded the upgradation of power units in Boniyar, reducing the unnecessary power cuts, decreasing the higher electricity tariffs,” he said.

He said that they have taken up all these issues with the local administration who visited them on Wednesday. “They have called us for a meeting on Thursday. But we haven’t called off the protest yet till our demands are addressed,” he said.

Mohd Ismail Khan, DDC member Boniyar said that National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) in Uri is not cooperating with the public.

“When these projects were set up here, there was an agreement that NHPC will give free electricity to our areas, but till date, nothing much has happened. In fact, they have not used the CSR amount for the upgradation of the power plants,” he said.