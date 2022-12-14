DDC member, BDCs hold sit-in protest in Boniyar

Srinagar: Several Block Development Council (BDC) heads in sub-division Uri and District Development Council (DDC) member Boniyar along with Sarpanchs and Panchs of different areas continued their sit-in protest at Main Chowk, Boniyar in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.
The protest entered its third day on Wednesday with BDCs and member DDC alleging that nothing concrete is being done by the concerned authorities to resolve their genuine issues.
Bilal Ashiq Mir, Chairperson BDC Boniyar told Greater Kashmir that poor supply of electricity is a major concern in Uri and Boniyar areas.
“We have demanded the upgradation of power units in Boniyar, reducing the unnecessary power cuts, decreasing the higher electricity tariffs,” he said.
He said that they have taken up all these issues with the local administration who visited them on Wednesday. “They have called us for a meeting on Thursday. But we haven’t called off the protest yet till our demands are addressed,” he said.
Mohd Ismail Khan, DDC member Boniyar said that National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) in Uri is not cooperating with the public.
“When these projects were set up here, there was an agreement that NHPC will give free electricity to our areas, but till date, nothing much has happened. In fact, they have not used the CSR amount for the upgradation of the power plants,” he said.