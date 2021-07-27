DDC Member Rafiabad Parmeet Kaur joins Apni Party

Bukhari emphasised on the DDC members to go for handholding of young educated youth in Jammu and Kashmir and help them to stand out and carve out a niche for themselves. “We need to provide a helping hand to our educated youth who are desperate and dejected by the prevailing system,” he opined.

Apni Party president stressed on the unemployed educated youth of J&K to think out of box and try to explore possibilities of earning a dignified livelihood. “Getting education does not mean that we should eye only on government jobs. We should try and explore possibilities outside the government sector whereby we can not only earn a handsome income but can also generate employment for others,” he observed.

Bukhari said that the educated unemployed youth should explore opportunities for themselves in J&K’s traditional sectors of economy. “We have a vibrant horticulture sector which has a tremendous potential to absorb our youth. Similarly, they should try and venture in different sectors and do not wait for the government jobs only,” he added.

On this occasion, Parmeet Kaur said that she has joined Apni party for its public welfare agenda. “I was motivated to join this party because I have watched its policies and follow up models very keenly. I am of the firm belief that this is the only party that can deliver on the ground. I will try my best to strengthen this party at the grassroot level,” she was quoted in the statement.

Besides Party President, Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir, Senior Party Leader Mohammad Dilawar Mir, General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir, Provincial President Kashmir Mohammad Ashraf Mir and others were also present on the occasion.