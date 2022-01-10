DDC Srinagar chairman calls on Advisor Farooq Khan

Srinagar: District Development Council (DDC) Chairperson, Srinagar, Aftab Malik, accompanied by former minister Muhammad Ashraf Mir Monday called on Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Farooq Khan and apprised him of various issues and concerns of public importance.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the demands included allocation of Anganwadi centres and induction of new playgrounds in certain areas.
He said that to involve youth in sports and other related activities, the establishment of new playgrounds in areas like Athwajan, Shalimar, New Theed was crucial.
He also raised other issues like the installation of a transformer for the people of Khonmoh.
Besides, he also raised issues of Faqir Gujree which mainly comprises of Schedule Tribe (ST) population.
The issues included the primary school at Brandkani, sewing machine centre for ST women, and mobile school for ST students of Faqir Gujree. Advisor Khan assured that all the issues would be taken up with the concerned departments for speedy disposal.