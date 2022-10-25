Deadline set for inoculation of lumpy skin disease

Jammu: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo, today reviewed the status of vaccination for lumpy skin disease in all districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

In this regard, ACS had a meeting with Directors of Animal Husbandry Kashmir and Jammu, Chief Animal Husbandry Officers and District Animal Husbandry Officers of J&K besides other senior officers including experts from SKUAST.

Atal Dulloo set a deadline of November 5 for completing carpet vaccination of eligible cattle population in all districts of the UT. He directed the departmental staff to take part in the vaccination procedure on top priority.