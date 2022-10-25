Deadline set for inoculation of lumpy skin disease

Jammu: Additional Chief Secretary (ACS), Agriculture Production Department, Atal Dulloo, today reviewed the status of vaccination for lumpy skin disease in all districts of Jammu and Kashmir.
In this regard, ACS had a meeting with Directors of Animal Husbandry Kashmir and Jammu, Chief Animal Husbandry Officers and District Animal Husbandry Officers of J&K besides other senior officers including experts from SKUAST.
Atal Dulloo set a deadline of November 5 for completing carpet vaccination of eligible cattle population in all districts of the UT. He directed the departmental staff to take part in the vaccination procedure on top priority.
Reviewing district wise data, ACS underlined that the rate of infection and mortality is higher in Kashmir division and needs immediate measures to be taken up for its containment. It was also observed that no LSD case has been reported in several districts of Jammu since the past week.
ACS directed the Directors to ensure availability of vaccines in both the divisions in sufficient quantity to meet the requirement. He asked them to ensure that stocks of antibiotics, Methylene Blue and other necessary medicines are maintained. He also took stock of fogging in the districts.