Deadwood Remark | EJAC condemns campaign to ‘defame’ teaching community

Jammu: J&K Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC) Thursday condemned the “malicious campaign” launched to “demonise and defame” the teaching community by calling them “deadwood”.

Addressing a news conference here in Jammu, EJAC President and Chairman J&K Teachers Forum, Muhammad Rafique Rather shared details about a recent meeting with Commissioner Secretary School Education and other officers of the department about recent orders of termination of so-called “deadwood” from the department.