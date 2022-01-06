Deadwood Remark | EJAC condemns campaign to ‘defame’ teaching community
Jammu: J&K Employees Joint Action Committee (EJAC) Thursday condemned the “malicious campaign” launched to “demonise and defame” the teaching community by calling them “deadwood”.
Addressing a news conference here in Jammu, EJAC President and Chairman J&K Teachers Forum, Muhammad Rafique Rather shared details about a recent meeting with Commissioner Secretary School Education and other officers of the department about recent orders of termination of so-called “deadwood” from the department.
Rather lashed out at some vested interests for using the “deadwood” remarks against the teachers for launching a malicious campaign against the teaching community of Jammu and Kashmir to tarnish their image, reputation, and contribution.
“Article 226 (2) cannot be and should not be used arbitrarily, which is against the spirit of the constitution and the law itself,” he said.
He said that the teaching community had been working in extremely adverse working conditions, raised the standard of education in J&K, increased literacy rate, and worked as frontline warriors during the COVID-19 pandemic while putting their lives at risk.