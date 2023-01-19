Deal with drug menace strictly: Sanjay Saraf

Srinagar: RLJP national general secretary Sanjay Saraf today urged the government to deal with the drug menace strictly and seriously .
According to a press note, Rashtriya Lok Jan Shakti Party, continuing its anti-drug campaign, took out a march in North Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Thursday, during which people were made aware of the consequences of drugs and its implications.
Saraf demanded strict law enforcement to check drug abuses. He said that drug addicts be placed in rehabilitation centres, and asked the government to set up at least one rehabilitation centre in every parliamentary constituency.
The government should set up sports complexes in every constituency to keep youngsters engaged in meaningful activities that would keep them away from drugs, Saraf said.