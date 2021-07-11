Dearth of female ECG technicians in Govt hospitals |RTI Movement files complaint before National Commission for Women

He said that female patients, especially young girls feel humiliated in government hospitals (PHCs, SDHs or district hospitals) when they are asked to get their ECG done through male technicians. Bhat said that this was a sheer violation of their privacy rights and the government must take a serious notice of it.

"In the past also, I urged the government to address this issue but they never bothered to take it seriously and now we were forced to seek the intervention of the National Commission for Women," the statement said.

"ECG is not a specialised test which can only be done by some specialist. Even the X-ray or lab technicians can do this test if trained properly. We have several female X-ray or lab technicians available in the government hospitals plus a battery of female health workers.

Why can't the government train them to handle an ECG machine? The government must in fact appoint one female ECG technician at each PHC, SDH and district hospital under the National Health Mission. It is ethically wrong when a female is asked to get an ECG done through a male technician. We appeal AtulDulloo, Additional Chief Secretary Health and Medical Education and Director Health Services Kashmir to intervene," Bhat said.