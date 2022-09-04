Death of terror guide Tabarak Hussain | Body to be handed over to Pak authorities

Rajouri: Authorities on Sunday evening conducted the postmortem of the body of PoK terrorist Tabarak Hussain in Sub District Hospital Surankote through a board of doctors after which body has been handed over to Army authorities who are expected to return the body to Pakistan on Monday.
Tabarak Hussain son of Mistri Malik was a resident of Sabzakote in PoK and was infiltrating from the Line of Control on August 21 when Army troops fired upon him and later he was captured alive in injured condition.
Tabarak was under treatment in Army General Hospital Rajouri since than where he died on Saturday late evening.
Officials said that postmortem examination and medico legal formalities of the body of Tabarak Hussain were conducted in Sub District Hospital Surankote by a board of doctors in presence of investigation officer of the case after which body was handed over to army authorities.
"We got the post mortem conducted in SDH Surankote of Poonch as per laid down norms after which body has been handed over to army for further process." said SSP Rajouri Mohammad Aslam. Official sources within army on the other hand told Greater Kashmir that body has been taken into possession by a joint team of army and police.
"It is expected to be returned to Pakistan authorities through LoC in Poonch on Monday morning." the sources said.
Tabarak, a resident of Sabzakote in PoK, was captured earlier during infiltration in 2016 and was repatriated to Pak after jail period of twenty six months.
He was again trying to infiltrate from LoC on August 21 and was leading a group of fidayeen terrorists when his movement was intercepted and challenged and army troops resorted to fire in which Tabarak got injured and was captured alive.