Death of terror guide Tabarak Hussain | Body to be handed over to Pak authorities

Rajouri: Authorities on Sunday evening conducted the postmortem of the body of PoK terrorist Tabarak Hussain in Sub District Hospital Surankote through a board of doctors after which body has been handed over to Army authorities who are expected to return the body to Pakistan on Monday.

Tabarak Hussain son of Mistri Malik was a resident of Sabzakote in PoK and was infiltrating from the Line of Control on August 21 when Army troops fired upon him and later he was captured alive in injured condition.

Tabarak was under treatment in Army General Hospital Rajouri since than where he died on Saturday late evening.