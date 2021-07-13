Death of woman in Newtheed; Father-in-law, husband arrested

Srinagar: Srinagar police has arrested two persons including father-in-law and husband of a woman for allegedly setting her on fire, following which she died.

Brother of deceased woman, Mehraj-ud-din told Kashmir News Service (KNS) over phone that his sister who was mother of a 3-year-old child and was expecting another baby was set on fire by her husband Mubashir and his father, Abdul Rahman Dar of Newtheed Harwan on Saturday morning.

He claimed that his sister has been murdered by here in-laws. Other relatives of deceased woman said that they had already lodged a complaint in 2015 against her in-laws as they were harassing her from day one after marriage.