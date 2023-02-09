Deaths due to asphyxiation | Bodies sent to UP from Kupwara

Kupwara: Kupwara administration after doing all the formalities provided two ambulances to the relatives of Uttar Pradesh (UP) family whose all five members had died due to asphyxiation a day before in Kralpora area of Kupwara.

The bodies were loaded in two mini ambulances which left from Kupwara towards Bijnoor, Uttar Pradesh. “We are really thankful to the Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Doifode Sagar Dattatray for all the formalities, even though he managed oil and other expenses for the ambulances,” Chief Medical Officer Kupwara Dr Bashir Ahmad told Greater Kashmir.

“We have sent two extra drivers with the ambulances and as per last reports they have reached Uttar Pradesh. Both the ambulances will leave for Kashmir tonight and will reach back tomorrow,” he added.