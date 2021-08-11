Decade on, Nagri Malpora bridge incomplete, people suffer

“With the completion of this bridge, it will significantly shorten the distance between several villages and help commuters reach their respective destinations in the shortest possible time,” said a local, Bashir Ahmad Zargar.

The residents said that following repeated pleas to the successive dispensations, the bridge was sanctioned, but a decade later only pillars had been constructed.

“Few months ago Deputy Commissioner Kupwara Imam Din paid a visit to the under-construction bridge but even his visit did not prove fruitful as the work has not resumed as yet,” a local said.

The residents said that they went from pillar to post for redressing their grievance but to no avail.

They have sought immediate intervention of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha in this matter.

Assistant Executive Engineer JKPCC, Kupwara, Farooq Ahmad Shah told Greater Kashmir that the bridge was being constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 3.34 crore and could not be completed due to non-availability of funds.

“Almost 60 percent of the work on this bridge stands completed,” he said.

“Since funds have been approved under the languishing scheme, the only bottleneck now is to get technical approval from the secretariat. Once the approval is received, the remaining work will be taken up,” Shah said.

He said that by the end of this year, the Nagri bridge would be thrown open for the general public.