Decrease in Covid cases | MMU calls for lifting of restrictions on Friday prayers

Srinagar: All constituent members of Muttahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU) Jammu and Kashmir, headed by Mirwaiz Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq in a joint statement have asked the Government to remove the Covid restrictions on offering Friday prayers in central mosques of J&K, in view of the rapid slowing down of Covid-19 cases in J&K, before the occasion of Eid ul Azha .

In the joint statement, MMU said that on the advice of medical experts, parks, market places shopping malls, restaurants, hotels etc. have been allowed to open with the condition of following covid appropriate SOPs , similarly all central places of worship in Jammu and Kashmir, which include the historic Jamia Masjid Srinagar, Dargah Hazratbal Srinagar, Khanqah-e-Mu’ala, Imambarah Budgam, and other main mosques, shrines and imambarahs, that had been closed in view of the Pandemic, should now be allowed to hold Friday prayers and Eid-ul-Adha prayers adhering to strict Covid protocol .