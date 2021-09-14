Defend your inalienable rights to land, jobs: Mehbooba Mufti

Jammu: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti Tuesday exhorted her party workers to rise to the occasion to defend their inalienable rights to land and jobs and safeguard the future of their children in J&K.

She was presiding over a meeting of party’s senior leaders and party activists at Surankote in Poonch district.

Mufti was on a five-day tour of the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch.

“These issues are linked to your future. This land belongs to you. You have exclusive rights over jobs here in J&K. There was a time before PDP supremo Mufti Muhammad Sayeed became the chief minister, the traffic on J&K roads would come to a halt to give passage to the Army vehicles. People, in whose houses militants took shelter for food, would be beaten up. This all was stopped by him (Sayeed),” she said addressing the concerns expressed by party activists in the aftermath of abrogation of Article 370.

“This all has started again. Mufti Sahab built roads like the one between Srinagar and Anantnag, which would cover the distance between two districts in just 50 minutes. Now again it takes more than hours as the past practices have begun yet again following the abrogation of Article 370. This has taken life out of our lives,” Mufti said.