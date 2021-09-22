Defunct fire hydrants lay buried in Shopian footpaths

Shopian: The remnants of fire hydrants, which were installed in south Kashmir's Shopian town several decades ago, evoke the curiosity of the passersby.

The pedestrians usually talk about these defunct objects, partly visible on the footpaths at multiple locations in the town.

“I always wondered after looking at these objects buried neck-deep in the pavements and recently an elderly man informed me that these were fire hydrants,” said 30-year-old local, Basharat Ahmad.

Fire hydrants are installed on the main water lines, which allow the fire fighters connect their hose pipes to the direct water supply during the fire fighting process.

The hydrant system has been in use across the country as well as developed countries to streamline the fire fighting operations.