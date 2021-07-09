Defunct irrigation schemes in Pulwama villages leave paddy saplings dry

Pulwama: The defunct irrigation schemes in Pulwama villages of south Kashmir are drying up paddy saplings planted over hundreds of kanals of land.

Locals fear that the situation might lead to drought in the area and affect thousands of families.

The residents of Renzipora, Gulzarpora, Wandakhpora, Kawoosibagh, Badibagh, Banderpora, Hakripora, Hasanwuni, Tulsibagh, Reshipora, Wakharwan and Baderwan are unable to irrigate their fields due to unavailability of water.