Defunct street lights irk Sopore residents

Sopore: The residents of this north Kashmir town Sopore complain that they are subjected to tremendous inconvenience as the street lights here are lying defunct for last eight years and the authorities do not pay any heed to repair them.
Locals of this apple town said as soon as the dusk approaches the entire town plunges into darkness because the street lights erected at various places are lying defunct.
"The street lights along the main roads of town including Iqbal Market, Main Chowk, Shah Dargah Chowk, Bus Stand Road, Down Town, Chankhan Bridge and Main Bazaar are lying defunct," said residents.
They said that the concerned departments have not bothered to repair them or install new ones whereever needed. "Though at some places high mast lights were erected few years back but they too function occasionally," said Haji Muhammad Ashraf Ganai President Traders Federation of Sopore. He said that the assurance of authorities of repairing and installing more high mast lights at various market places proved a hoax.
Ganai said that they have several times brought the issue to the notice of concerned officials but to no avail.
“It is an irony that the street lights installed on chankhan bridge here in Sopore is yet to be made functional even after passing around 23 years. The street lights were installed on the bridge on both sides when the bridge was completed but unfortunately they were never put to use, "said Bashir Ahmad Wani a resident of Ashpeer Sopore which is near to the bridge. He said that since the bridge was completed and thrown open for public movement, the lights were never made functional.
The residents also said that several road accidents and burglary incidents have taken place in the town as the burglars take advantage of darkness due to these defunct street lights.
They appealed district authorities to look into the matter and set investigation in motion why these lights are not functional even after spending lakhs of funds.
The problem was also reportedly raised during the "My Town, My Pride" program, but the authorities have failed to take notice," they added.
Masarat Kar, President Municipal Council Sopore, said that despite various departments installing street lights in the town, no concrete plan has been devised to address the issue of repairing defunct lights. Masarat further added that the majority of street lights in the area are currently not functioning. She said that her office has already informed LG, Deputy Commissioner and other officials about the issue.
Meanwhile, director ULB Ms Mathura Masoom recently during her visit to Sopores, gave direction to president municipal council to repair the street lights from the council fund.