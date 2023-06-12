Defunct street lights irk Sopore residents

They said that the concerned departments have not bothered to repair them or install new ones whereever needed. "Though at some places high mast lights were erected few years back but they too function occasionally," said Haji Muhammad Ashraf Ganai President Traders Federation of Sopore. He said that the assurance of authorities of repairing and installing more high mast lights at various market places proved a hoax.

Ganai said that they have several times brought the issue to the notice of concerned officials but to no avail.

“It is an irony that the street lights installed on chankhan bridge here in Sopore is yet to be made functional even after passing around 23 years. The street lights were installed on the bridge on both sides when the bridge was completed but unfortunately they were never put to use, "said Bashir Ahmad Wani a resident of Ashpeer Sopore which is near to the bridge. He said that since the bridge was completed and thrown open for public movement, the lights were never made functional.